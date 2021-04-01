Stefanik should rethink loyalty to Trump

Elise Stefanik is a loyal supporter of Donald Trump.
Regardless of what he does or says, she remains there by his side.
Donald Trump was pals and partied with Jeffrey Epstein — still loyal.
Said he had no knowledge of the payment made to Stormy Daniels — still loyal.
Has great admiration for Vladimir Putin — still loyal.
Separated migrant parents from their children at the border — still loyal.
Said the novel coronavirus is equivalent to the flu and was under control — still loyal.
Suggested injecting disinfectants to prevent COVID-19 — still loyal.
Held large gatherings with few masks and little social distancing — still loyal.
Often refused to condemn white supremacists — still loyal.
Tried to get Georgia’s secretary of state to find votes for him — still loyal.
Said he won the 2020 election — still loyal.
Incited the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol causing death — still loyal.
I believe the time has come for Elise Stefanik to rethink her loyalty.
Linda Gibson
Dexter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.