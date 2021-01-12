Stefanik should support impeaching Trump

I think that knowing U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s support of the U.S. Constitution and her position regarding law enforcement, the congresswoman should support articles of impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives when they are brought to the floor.
Having had time to review the events of Wednesday in the Washington and reflect on the values of our governmental institutions and the assaults thereon, she will show her true colors. Although she has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, she will see in her own heart that the president went beyond any normal behavior and is not deserving any longer — is not capable any longer of being our leader. From the viewpoint of a scion of a lifelong Republican family, her seeming to change her mind at this critical time will be acceptable.
Robert Taylor
Long Lake
