An old adage goes: “You can tell a person’s character by the company they keep.” Did “Back the Blue unless it’s a coup” Elise Stefanik travel to Mar-a- Lago for a fundraising event or to hone her non-truth skills from the former liar-in-chief?
If she really wants to run for president, maybe she would be better served if she was doing more to get her supporters vaccinated up here in the north country. As I recall, dead Republicans can’t vote — only dead Democrats can.
Mark Helmer
Brasher Falls
