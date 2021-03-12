Stefanik should’ve shown she’s one of them

In reflecting on the events of Jan. 6, I was confused as to why U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik from the 21st Congressional District ran and hid from the insurgent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.
After all this group had for months been the audience for her conspiracy theories and a stolen elections and election fraud.
If she had gone out and met with her supporters, announcing who she was, I am sure they would have enthusiastically greeted her.
She was one of them and was now standing with them.
Such a show of strength and courage would have been a big boost to her political ambitions.
She would have instantaneously become the darling of the Republican Party.
And at the end of the delay, had she been asked “What’s next Congresswoman?” it would not have surprised me if she had replied, “I don’t know about you, but I’m going to Mar-A-Lago.”
David Gottesman
North Creek
