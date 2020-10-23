Stefanik shows no support for our military

As a U.S. Army veteran, I’m embarrassed being represented by Elise Stefanik in Congress. She shows a lack of concern about the military.
She was with President Donald Trump at Fort Drum when he was signing the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act. Neither she nor President Trump mentioned Sen. McCain’s name during the ceremony.
She has supported President Trump in spite of his attacks on the military, his calling service men and veterans “losers” and “suckers.” She never talks about the $3.8 billion and $7.2 billion transferred from the military defense budget, intended for improvements to military infrastructure, instead would be used to build the useless border wall. By ignoring reports about the Russians putting bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan, she continued to support President Trump, hoping that he would guide her in her future political ambitions.
Serving your country in defense of U.S. citizens is a job of honor. Every time soldiers puts on their uniforms, their bodies straighten and their pulses increase!
Proud to be an American! Proud to be an Army veteran! Vote for Tedra Cobb!
Preston L. Jenkins Jr.
South Glens Falls
