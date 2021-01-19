Stefanik sought to usurp judgment of states

I am neither a registered Democrat nor Republican. The question of who is complicit in the shameful events of Jan. 6 is not a partisan issue.
During her re-election campaign, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik argued she would stand up to President Donald Trump when she disagreed with him. Yet in the past month, she has joined the enablers who need to take responsibility for what so many of us witnessed Jan. 6.
Why is Stefanik complicit? In late December, she joined in a lawsuit alleging fraud in the election; the Supreme Court, including three Trump appointees, unanimously rejected it as not even having sufficient merit to warrant a hearing.
Two days prior to the attempted takeover of the Capital, she announced that she would not vote to certify Joe Biden’s election, thus adding tinder to the flames Trump was fanning that led to the Jan. 6 debacle. Yet she she ignored the opinions of most reputable constitutional scholars that the federal government lacked authority to substitute its judgment for that of the states.
There is a hypocrisy involved in the willingness of Stefanik and many of her colleagues to attempt to use the power of the federal government to overrule the actions of state legislatures and state courts. I have always admired the Republican Party for its principled posture in favor of states’ rights over federal control. Does this only apply when we agree with decisions made at the state level?
Even many Republicans are acknowledging the president’s culpability in inciting the rioting of Jan. 6. Forty-three out of 50 Republican senators joined with Democrats in rejecting the objections to certification of the Arizona and Pennsylvania electors. Yet Stefanik joined with more than 100 House colleagues in supporting the objection to certification of Pennsylvania’s electors.
One might argue that we shouldn’t blame Stefanik for blindly following and thereby encouraging President Trump right up until his incentivizing the rioters to take control of the capital. If my grandmother were alive today, she would ask Stefanik, “If all your friends jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, would you jump, too?”
Unfortunately for Rep. Stefanik, we don’t need followers to represent us in Congress. We need leaders. Whoever runs against Rep. Stefanik in 2022 needs to hold her feet to the fire over her complicity in the tragic events of Jan. 6.
Donald Mesibov
Potsdam
