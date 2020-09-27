Stefanik spread falsehood on DOJ’s action

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik stated in a recent newsletter that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an “investigation” into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March directive on nursing home admissions for possible novel coronavirus patients. This is incorrect. As stated clearly in its news release of Aug. 26, the DOJ has requested information and has not to date made any decision about an investigation.
Residents of the 21st Congressional District deserve an honest presentation of facts from their representative. Beyond that, rather than focusing on actions taken in the early days of the pandemic, all of us in this state can consider ourselves fortunate to have Mr. Cuomo as our governor.
As the seriousness of the pandemic became clear, he quickly and effectively took command. The result is that today New York has one of the lowest per-capital infection rates in the entire country. What a contrast with the utter failure at the top in this country!
Claire Gilmore
Piercefield
