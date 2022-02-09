Stefanik standing up for parents, students

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.