Stefanik standing up for parents, students

I was proud and encouraged to see U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik stand up to support the parents of this district in demanding an end to the mask mandates in schools. It was ironic to see school officials who preach obedience be the ones who were in defiance of the law when they were still enforcing mandates before a stay was granted and the decision was appealed.
This type of selective obedience to the law only means that this is about control, not health. Stefanik was right in calling these mandates both illegal and unconstitutional.
We all must do everything we can to keep up the fight against these unscientific mandates so that our children will be free to enter a school and attend class without being accosted and harassed by school officials. Children should not be worried about if their mask is worn properly or if they are complying with the governor’s mandates. They should be receiving an education.
Although, perhaps all this is giving them the perfect lesson as to how a government should not behave towards its citizens. With that being said, I know that Rep. Stefanik will do everything in her power to support and protect this district’s students and parents.
Riley Duesler
Mechanicville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.