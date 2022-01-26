Stefanik standing up to China in Congress

While the world looks to the coming Winter Olympics in Beijing, it is reminiscent of the 1936 Olympics in Munich. While everyone will be busy rooting for their favorite athlete or sport, the Chinese communists will be busy silencing another journalist or “re-educating” another Muslim or Christian.
We also must remember the role China actively played in the pandemic, from silencing journalists who spoke out to actually claiming the virus originated in the United States. And let’s not forget China’s hostile attitude and actions toward Taiwan when it routinely flies military aircraft into Taiwanese airspace and wishes to occupy Taiwan’s islands by the anniversary of its Communist Party.
Although many politicians throughout the world refuse to take action against this evil empire, I am proud to see U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik be a voice against China in Congress. I am equally proud to see her introduce legislation that would ensure the true origins of the pandemic are not forgotten and that the truth is actually discovered. While others are silent in speaking out against China, Stefanik has continually pushed for the truth to be revealed and for the Chinese Communist Party to be held accountable for the evil it has reaped.
Sydney Parker
Johnstown
