Stefanik stands up to far left in DC, Albany

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is defending NY-21 constituents on the issues that matter most, from signing the amicus brief sent to the Supreme Court to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s gun-grabbing legislation to proudly supporting our law enforcement and military families. NY-21 residents need a representative in Congress who will stand up to the far left members of Congress, the Biden White House and Albany Democrats.
Elise has been a leader, ahead on the issues and works to provide real results for her constituents. Rep. Stefanik also is one of the leaders behind drafting the Republican’s Commitment to America, an agenda to restore the United States to the prosperity it saw before the destruction of the Biden administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.