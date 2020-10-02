Stefanik strongly supports the US military

As a veteran who has chosen to settle down and remain in the north country, I feel compelled to show my support to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an exceptional congresswoman who has fought for veterans and our military. Not only has she given huge pay raises to our military men and women and given unprecedented levels of support to veterans and their families, she has done so through slander and lies from her opposition.
Tedra Cobb, her opponent, wants to spread this narrative that Elise didn’t care about alleged bounties on our soldiers’ heads and that seems simply not true. There is even evidence supporting that the intel was not present at the time and that it’s a sham.
Please do research this election and vote for who is right. Vote for the person who truly cares about our rights to the Second Amendment, one who brings support to our military and the one who supports NY-21 like nobody else can.
Vote for Elise Stefanik in November!
Robert W. Smith
Carthage
The writer is a retired first sergeant of the U.S. Army.
