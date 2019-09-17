Stefanik succeeded in securing airport grant

The tourism season in the Thousand Islands area is progressing. With our local economy so dependent on people flying into and out of our local airport for their vacations, I’m glad that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik secured a grant to improve Watertown International Airport.
The grant, worth nearly $4.5 million, will improve safety at the airport and create a range of jobs throughout the region and beyond. I am proud that we have such a hardworking congresswoman who prioritizes job creation throughout the district.
John J. Morgia
Watertown
