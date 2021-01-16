As the former assistant division commander of the 10th Mountain Division from 1993 to 1996, I want to express my disgust with the positions Elise Stefanik has taken in support of Donald Trump.
I was an early supporter and personal friend of her campaign and introduced her to many of you in the north country. She presented herself as an intelligent, moderate politician willing to work across the political divide.
I now apologize for believing this. She has proven herself to be a supporter of extreme division in this country who supported throwing out 7 million legitimate votes to give Trump an illegal win. She should follow Trump out of office now.
Michael Dallas
Williamsburg, Va.
The writer, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, is a former assistant division commander for the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.
