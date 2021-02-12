Representing the needs and wants of constituents of various political persuasions in a district as large as the 21st Congressional District can be challenging. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has certainly met those challenges as demonstrated by the bipartisan support she received in every one of the 12 counties in the 21st Congressional District who chose to vote for her over her opponent. Why did she receive so much support?
Elise has always worked to create or support legislation beneficial to her constituents. She has sought funding for programs to improve the health and economic well-being of all in her district. Perhaps just as important as “bringing home the bacon,” Elise treats her constituents with respect.
Elise respects the fact that many of her constituents are hardworking, intelligent, patriotic, rural Americans who are trying to pay their mortgages, run their farms, keep their businesses afloat, put food on the table and protect their families in this new “defund the police” world.
Elise respects the concerns many of her constituents have about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. She condemned the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill by a small number of troublemakers but did not paint all who came to peacefully protest with the same brush.
Ten years ago — Feb. 17, 2011 to be exact — Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for the unionists who stormed the Wisconsin state Capitol in an attempt to block a vote on collective bargaining reform. Even though demonstrators entered the state Capitol by breaking down doors and shattering windows, Pelosi tweeted, “I stand with the students & workers of -WI, impressive show of democracy in action.” Speaker Pelosi never disappoints in her display of political bias and hypocrisy.
Former President Donald Trump received bipartisan support from the majority of voters in the 21st Congressional District. Trump supporters have been ridiculed and labeled by some as illiterate, un-American, homophobic, misogynic and racists who need to be “deprogrammed.”
Isn’t it interesting that those who ridicule Trump supporters are mum on the past Antifa riots, destruction of businesses, government property and private property in Portland and Seattle?
Elise not only works hard on behalf of her constituents; she treats all with respect.
Nancy Foster
Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.