Stefanik tries to take away rights of voters

My neighbors and family are outraged that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik signed onto a lawsuit against states other than New York concerning the election outcome of President Donald Trump re-election loss. Republicans are certainly within their rights to disagree with Joe Biden and to challenge decisions made by his administration. But those who refuse to accept his victory are undermining the rule of law.
Biden won by more than 7 million votes as well as the same electoral college tally that Trump declared “a landslide” four years ago. The people have spoken!
And Ms. Stefanik wanted to take away the rights of voters? Anyone now standing silent regarding this attack on our democracy is complicit. This is a stain on Ms. Stefanik and the Republican Party.
The implications of this attack on truth go beyond elections. We are in the middle of a pandemic. Lives depend on the government’s ability to convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or at least participate in preventive behaviors.
By denying the authority of those who govern, Republicans are placing lives in danger. Getting this pandemic under control will be harder, and so will getting our economy back and functioning. The Trump administration is silent about the suffering of others except to claim “credit” for something.
We are changing our presidential administration. It is time to move on to addressing the health, safety and economic security of our citizens. We are really disappointed in Ms. Stefanik.
Valerie Johnson
Chippewa Bay
