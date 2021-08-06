Stefanik trying to divert nation’s attention

On July 27, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik stood on the steps of the U. S. Capitol and claimed Speaker Pelosi was somehow responsible for the riots of Jan. 6. Her ridiculous speech was noted. Fact-checkers awarded her Four Pinocchios — their highest possible award — for your mistruths. This honor is given for lies. Good job!
How utterly pathetic. She has fallen into a pattern of repeating obvious lies. Does she really believe the election was stolen? Did she really think the Senate would overturn the voice of the people? How could she not know what she said on Jan. 7 was untrue? After all, her talking point had been advanced, and refuted, before her diatribe.
This can only be a cynical form of political theater. Ms. Stefanik and her colleagues are obviously trying to divert attention from the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.
We deserve better. The Jan. 6 insurrection was the first time our Capitol had been breached since 1814. Its importance cannot and should not be dismissed and held hostage to partisan politics, especially those based on lies.
I honestly had hope for Ms. Stefanik when she was first elected. I thought a moderate Republican was entirely appropriate for our district. But she continues to disappoint.
The American experiment in democracy is now and always has been fragile. She and your fellow Trump Republicans continue to test it in irresponsible ways. Shame on all of them.
Lest she think I am some starry-eyed liberal, I am a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran. I fear for the future of my democracy. I wish she did as well.
Disappointed again.
James M. Hassett
Croghan
