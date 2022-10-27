Stefanik voted against lower insulin prices

There are approximately 45,000 people in the north country living with diabetes, according to the state Department of Health. Diabetes is expensive. In addition to insulin, which is necessary to stay alive, there are the costs of syringes, glucometers, test strips and, for some, the maintenance of an insulin pump that attaches to the body and delivers insulin as needed.
The price of insulin varies between types, brands and countries. The RAND Corp. study in 2018 listed the price of insulin by countries. The average of all forms in the United States was $98.70 per vial. Mexico is listed as $16.48, and Canada at $12 a vial. The average price of a vial of insulin in 33 developed countries was $8.81.
