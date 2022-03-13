Stefanik voted against lowering drug prices

About 25% of the population in our congressional district, CD21, is older than 60. Are you in this group? Is someone you care about in this group?
With this in mind, let’s take a look at one of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s more surprising votes in recent years.
In December 2019, she voted “No” on H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This bill, in addition to lowering the cap for out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, would have given the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the power to negotiate prescription drug prices and, in 2025, to start including dental coverage as part of Medicare.
Ms. Stefanik, wouldn’t this have helped a lot of folks in our district? Whom are you really working for?
Stephanie Gubelin
Lake Placid
