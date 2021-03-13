Why did U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik vote against the stimulus money (American Rescue Plan) for Americans? She doesn’t want me or any of us to get $1,400 right now. This is outrageous!
I heard this is the worst we’ve been since the Great Depression. That money is also to reopen schools and help local governments!
Former President Donald Trump hired Jerome Powell in the Federal Reserve, and he supports this money for Americans and I see Republican mayors and governors all over the place who can’t make it in their states without this money. Is Elise Stefanik just going to vote only Republican even if it’s a good idea and hurts even her own party?
Stimulus money is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue; it’s everybody’s issue. I need it. These are tough times for my family and a lot of people.
So why is Elise Stefanik not paying attention to us? We need this money! Why did she vote no? Why is she not coming up with some kind of solutions for here in the north country if she thinks something is so wrong?
I am ticked off to no end. Thank God she got voted down and the money is coming.
But enough is enough, Elise Stefanik. Do the job we sent you to Washington, for this is not right.
Shelly LaClare
Hermon
