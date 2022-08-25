Stefanik voted against welfare of veterans

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has a large military base in her district, which she claims to support. Her website states that she is the “Chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division on the House Armed Services Committee.”

She voted against the PACT Act, which would help veterans suffering from a variety of conditions related to the burning of trash and other harmful waste while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her district is packed with veterans, many of whom suffer from exposure to airborne toxins while serving overseas.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.