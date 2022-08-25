Stefanik voted against welfare of veterans

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has a large military base in her district, which she claims to support. Her website states that she is the “Chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division on the House Armed Services Committee.”
She voted against the PACT Act, which would help veterans suffering from a variety of conditions related to the burning of trash and other harmful waste while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her district is packed with veterans, many of whom suffer from exposure to airborne toxins while serving overseas.
I am one of them. What sense does it make for her to vote against the welfare of such a large portion of her own constituents?
Her “Nay” vote reveals she is devoted to her party above all else. She will toe the line to remain in the favor of the party bosses and the party leadership even if it means veterans suffering from cancer have to jump through hoops to prove their condition was service related to get their treatment covered.
Stefanik is a follower, not a leader. She followed former President Donald Trump’s lead on Jan. 6, 2021, and anytime he made outrageous claims about the validity of our election. She was complicit in an attempt to keep Trump in power against the will of American voters.
She is not fit to hold office according to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. She has failed to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and as an Iraq veteran I am calling for her resignation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.