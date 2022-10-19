Stefanik voters are accomplices to sedition

Maintaining democracy demands we adjust our attitudes as we gain new information.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 12:05 am
Maintaining democracy demands we adjust our attitudes as we gain new information.
Our opinions should change as we learn.
We know Jan. 6 was a result of sedition.
People have admitted it and been convicted.
No fair-minded person can doubt it was in support of and condoned by Donald Trump.
Trump is a traitor.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik supported Trump on Jan. 6.
Her support for him hasn’t diminished; rather, she’s increased her aid and comfort to an enemy of the state, enemy of America.
She is in league with seditionists and in violation of her oath of office.
She is definitionally a traitor.
She should resign but won’t.
Nobody should vote for her in November.
I know people will.
If you do, I want you to remember that your vote will make you an accomplice to sedition.
Mike Parwana
Queensbury
