Texas Sen. Ted Cruz mocked the Jan. 6 committee hearings as a “Democratic National Convention.” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik imitates Donald Trump in calling them a witch hunt.
I’ve never seen a Democratic convention where most speakers were Republicans who often said they had wanted Trump to be re-elected. And why is Stefanik accusing fellow Republicans of participating in a witch hunt?
Simple: Neither Cruz nor Stefanik wants you to watch the hearings.
Why would Stefanik not want you to watch? Simple: You would learn she lied on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, when she justified not certifying the 2020 election by falsely claiming, “In Georgia, there was constitutional overreach when the secretary of state unilaterally and unconstitutionally gutted signature matching for absentee ballots and, in essence, eliminated voter verification required by state election law.”
Don’t believe it was a lie? Here’s the Wall Street Journal writing on Dec. 31, 2020: “Georgia has counted its ballots three times, including once by hand. State officials say signatures are verified twice, first when voters apply for absentee ballots and again as they’re mailed back.” If this Republican-leaning newspaper could verify this, it would seem a Harvard graduate serving in Congress could have done so.
Stefanik did not want you to hear the Republican secretary of state she accused, Brad Raffensperger, testifying under oath that ballots in Georgia were counted three times, including a hand count, and that “all three counts were remarkably close.”
Nor would she want you to hear Raffensperger testify “every single allegation” was investigated and all were “false.” Zero underage individuals voted in spite of unsupported claims. Instead of the “5,000 dead voters” Trump claimed in the phone call to Raffensperger (which placed Trump in legal jeopardy) or the “10,315 dead voters” claimed in a lawsuit, there were actually four. Four.
She also would not have wanted you to hear Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testify how Trump’s right hand man, Rudy Giuliani, let it slip that they had a “lot of theories” but “didn’t have the evidence.” Nor should you hear how Bowers spoke of how it was only his solemn duty to God and country that keeps him speaking out in the face of terrifying threats of violence to his family, something described repeatedly by other elected officials and election workers as well.
Stefanik does not want you to know she is complicit. Vote for Matt Castelli.
Ginger Storey-Welch
Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.