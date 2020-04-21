Stefanik wants US to withhold WHO funds

I see our illustrious U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has consumed a little more of the Trump Kool-Aide. She has now taken up the mantle to defund and blame the World Health Organization for our pandemic woes.
President Donald Trump’s blame game always falls on some else. The WHO is now his latest excuse to hide his own ineptness in dealing with the virus. This pandemic has yet to ravage the Third World. The WHO has faults, but it’s all that most of the Third World has to get them through this crisis. A potential rebound here could be started from these countries.
It amazes me that the party of life always seems to ignore the poorest among us. Elise has become the new poster girl for the Trump show and the darling of Fox News. I often wonder if she graduated from Harvard or Trump University. While you’re at it, let’s defund the post office too.
Mark Helmer
Brasher Falls
