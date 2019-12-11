Stefanik was treated in a disgusting manner

I was absolutely disgusted by the way U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was treated during the impeachment hearings. She was trying to get to the bottom of Adam Schiff’s sham process and was shut out throughout it.
Elise had done her homework. She asked straight-forward questions and was able to clearly delineate facts. Elise remained focused and composed under immense pressure where many others would have been hard pressed not to react.
I also was disappointed by the so called “woke” liberals and their sexist attacks on Elise. They even resorted to trash-talking Elise. However, this backfired and solidified my support for her in the future.
These self-proclaimed “elites” don’t know what it is like to live in the north country yet have strong opinions about our representative. I highly doubt they can find where we live on the map. These radicals lure impressionable citizens into believing that they stand for equality and for women’s rights while clearly demonstrating the exact opposite.
Resorting to slander is the form of bullying they are so fervently against. Essentially, they stand for “beating” up people with different points of view rather than reaching across the aisle for workable solutions, which is something our congresswomen repeatedly attempts.
As a Republican woman, I refuse to be bullied and gagged. The opposition appears to be interested in destroying our republic and receives a lot of funding from some hate filled elites.
I am reassured that I made the right choice voting for Elise Stefanik.
We need to re-elect her and support more conservative women like her. The north country needs tough, honest and solution-focused representation!
Barbara Eddy
Chaumont
