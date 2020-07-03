Stefanik will handily win the race in NY-21

On Tedra Cobb’s Facebook page, she laughably pleas for money while declaring this congressional race a “toss-up.” Where she is getting this tidbit of information is beyond me, but it’s absolutely obvious that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is going to run away with this election. Tedra Cobb does not have a snowball’s chance in hell of representing NY-21 as long as Elise is around.
The eye test is enough to figure out that Stefanik is going to win this race. She is by far the superior candidate; she is beloved in the district; and her charisma is simply unmatched by really anyone in Congress. However, if that isn’t enough for you, we can easily dig deeper for more concrete evidence regarding Elise’s certain win in November.
Elise is representing a widely Republican district and has made zero errors in representing the district. She has always stood up for what the people value and what the district believes in, even if it’s not the popular thing to do along the party lines. She has earned the respect of her constituents by never backing down and staying tough even when things get difficult whether that be on the national or local level.
Also, political reporter Kyle Midura literally reported that the race is regarded as a guaranteed win while citing national election predictions. Cobb should bow out of the race now while she has a shred of dignity. The north country refuses to vote for someone who won’t commit to have a stance on hot button issues, hides her true viewpoints and consistently votes to raise taxes. And that will be proven again in 2020.
Anthony Talarico
Fort Montgomery
