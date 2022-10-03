Stefanik will not protect us from terrorists

Sept. 11 was a terrorist attack. Americans came together in support of rescuers, victims’ families and all those affected. Government officials were committed to discovering who organized the attack. So were the American people.
Jan. 6 was a terrorist attack. Americans became more divided than ever, especially government officials. Some refused to meet with Capitol police who were severely injured.
The GOP in Congress refused to cooperate with any investigation. Many GOP politicians defied subpoenas to testify to aid the investigation to identify the source of the attack.
After 9/11, Americans condemned all those involved with the attack. They didn’t wear bin Laden T-shirts or fly bin Laden flags. They hunted him down. He was responsible for the deaths of thousands.
During and after Jan. 6, conspiracy theories muddied the the waters. The attackers wore T-shirts and flew flags with the image of the person whom they stated had sent them to attack the Capitol and take back the election. The rest of Americans were horrified, scared and outraged to see Americans attack our country. The GOP and supporters wanted the person they claimed sent them to attack the Capitol to run for president.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik condemned the attack but then urged Congress to not count presidential election results in several states. She shared the goal of the terrorists. She has fought to discredit the investigation. Then she got a promotion.
If Stefanik is willing to allow the organizers of a violent attack on the Capitol to not be held accountable, how can we ever trust her to protect us from terror? We can’t.
Matt Castelli has devoted his career to protecting the United States from terror. Stefanik has already failed us.
