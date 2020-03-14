I am writing today because our Second Amendment rights are under attack. Democrats like Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Tedra Cobb want to take away our legally owned guns. Our founding fathers explicitly wrote a broadly applicable Second Amendment because they had just fought off a tyrannical government and wanted to protect us citizens in case our government ever became corrupt and lost its way.
This is why we need to re-elect our U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for Congress. Elise has repeatedly defended our right to bear arms and has consistently earned an A rating from the NRA.
She knows that many of us in the north country depend on our guns as a means of self-defense or to put food on the table. By further restricting our constitutional rights, we only put ourselves and our families at greater risk from the many dangers in this world.
If you are concerned about our rapidly slipping away rights, then join me in voting for Elise Stefanik this November.
Scott Niles
Canton
