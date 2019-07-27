All you need to know about U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is symbolized by her vote against the House resolution that condemns President Donald Trump’s racist tweets against four Democratic congresswomen of color.
What Trump said was vile, despicable, disgusting and un-American. You simply cannot parse it any other way than a racial slur.
If you are a person of color, you aren’t a true American. This horrible prejudice infuses Trump’s anti-immigration rants, his clear support of white supremacists and the alt-right, and his lily white administration.
The usual wisdom sayings come to mind when you deal with Stefanik:
“Actions speak louder than words.”
“Watch what I do, not what I say.”
On July 15, Stefanik called Trump’s comments, “inappropriate and denigrating.” On July 16, she voted against the Democratic resolution and branded it as “unprecedented partisanship.”
The resolution honors the “belief that immigrants and their descendants have made America stronger, and that those who take the oath of citizenship are every bit as American as those whose families have lived in the United States for many generations.” If Stefanik means that this is partisan, she has some explaining to do.
Is it partisan because it condemns Trump’s words? But she did that, too.
No, voting for the resolution means she has to actually take a stand. Her love of party trumps any moral principle. Stefanik has the ethical bones of a jellyfish swimming in her partisan red sea of Republicanism.
So why can’t Stefanik, who calls herself the “most bipartisan member of Congress,” not vote for this resolution — one that four of her Republican colleagues were able to vote for? It’s pretty simple:
She’s hyper-partisan, our congressional wolf in sheep’s clothing. Moments like these nakedly display her true colors are not bipartisanship but Republican extremism.
She’s ambitious, wanting to join Liz Cheney in the Republican Party leadership. It’s all about the crass lust in politics to grab for more power. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Trump would punish her. He could issue an executive order tomorrow turning Fort Drum into a federally protected wet marsh sanctuary. He’s that vengeful and capricious — that’s her nightmare from hell boss.
Stefanik has no resolution to act resolutely in the face of Trump’s vileness. It is her kind of feckless moral turpitude that is destroying our country.
She is simply morally and spiritually bankrupt. If you can’t vote to condemn racism, what do you stand for?
Mark MacWilliams
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.