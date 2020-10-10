Stefanik working hard for the 21st District

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has my full support to continue to be the voice in Washington, D.C., for NY-21.
I’ve seen Elise fight for results with a dedication and determination that is unmatched by any politician I’ve ever seen. The fact that she was able to deliver a visit from President Donald Trump and announce the biggest pay raise for our soldiers in more than a decade is incredible.
Meanwhile, she continues the fight to reform disastrous Obamacare and obtain funding for the farms that are so crucial to this district. We need Elise in Congress for at least two more years, and I intend to ensure she stays in Congress with my vote on Nov. 3.
Gizelle Meeks
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.