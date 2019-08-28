Stefanik working on river issue for residents

I read in the paper that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik took part in a roundtable discussion with local boat owners in reference to the rising water levels on the St. Lawrence River.
As someone who has close friends who live on and near the river and as a member of our community, I am concerned about their ability to keep their homes.
Our relationship with the river is a large part of our culture here in the north country.
All of this goes to say that I am glad to see Rep. Stefanik working not only in a bipartisan manner but also with our Canadian neighbors to develop a plan to address this crisis.
After all, it’s a crisis that is quite literally in our backyard.
I fully expect the congresswoman will continue work with local representatives in New York and with other members of Congress to find a solution to this, and many other challenges, that we face here in NY-21.
I wish her nothing but the best as she works hard for us.
Celtin W. Clardie
Plattsburgh
