As someone who has chosen a career path in local business and state government, I’m always left in a state of admiration when I think about all of the amazing things U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has done for our district.
Elise has been a true warrior for us in D.C. and has brought home real results for the district. Without her, there would be many farmers without the federal aid to continue their family businesses; there would be veterans in our district who wouldn’t have their voices heard; and the opioid crisis wouldn’t receive the attention that it deserves. Elise is a remarkable representative of our district, and she sincerely deserves at least another two more years in Congress.
Brian Peck
Carthage
