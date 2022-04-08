Massena Back the Pack would like to thank Stewart’s Shops and the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program for again this year awarding our organization Stewart’s Holiday Grant. This money will be used to provide food for the 331 children in the Massena Central School District who may be facing weekend food insecurity.
The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has provided to many programs such as ours nearly $34 million since its inception. What a tremendous help this has been to many nonprofit programs over the years. Customers of Stewart’s have helped to make this a success by supporting the Stewart’s organization.
Again, a sincere thank you to the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program for its generosity.
Julianne C. Paquin
Massena
The writer is chairwoman of Massena Back the Pack.
