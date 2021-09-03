Stock of rental housing has not improved

In July 1951, I brought my family to Watertown to accept an executive training position with the New York Air Brake Co.
In order to allow us some time to search for permanent housing, we tried to rent an apartment. But it became obvious a decent rental was almost impossible to find.
We were forced to buy a house to acquire adequate living quarters. Over the years, the home rental program has not improved.
At one time firefighters, during some of their unoccupied time, would conduct health, fire and safety inspections. But apparently, this was negotiated out of their contract.
An Aug. 22 editorial in the Watertown Daily Times discussed a plan on rental housing previously presented by Steve Jennings, a previous city councilman. I would encourage the City Council to review this plan and implement it. The city deserves a better rental housing plan than what it has.
T. Urling Walker
Watertown
The writer is a former mayor of Watertown.
