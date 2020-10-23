Storie has talent to serve as county judge

Greg Storie’s opponent insists that her experience makes her the better candidate for our St. Lawrence County Court judge. When I first heard that, I immediately thought of a famous quote from sports: “I’ll take talent over experience any day!” That quote makes such resounding good sense and certainly seems appropriate here. I have known Greg a very long time, both personally and professionally, and he is among the most talented lawyers I have ever known.
Greg Storie has an extremely quick mind and excels at legal analysis. He has had a successful career in private practice, in most part due to his talents at navigating effortlessly through diverse areas of law such as criminal, family, matrimonial, personal injury and real estate matters. Greg also has been a local justice who served us in the town of Canton. But Greg is not just a talented lawyer; fortunately for us, he also is an incredibly hard worker.
This makes sense considering Greg grew up on a dairy farm. Remember that U.S. Army motto, “We do more by 9 a.m. than most people do all day”? That’s Greg. Greg has an awesome work ethic and can manage his time better than anyone I have ever met. Our County Court judge not only needs to render sound decisions from the bench, he needs to manage his courtroom. That’s also Greg. Greg is the no-nonsense full package, and I am confident, knowing him well, that he will exceed our expectations and excel as our County Court judge.
Yes, Greg’s opponent has experience, but her experience does not recommend her to the bench. As district attorney, her mismanagement of that office bogged down the judicial system to a near standstill. She repeatedly wasted taxpayer dollars taking cases to trial she lacked the skill to win. And on at least one occasion, she wastefully and unsuccessfully litigated against a local court justice who had ruled against her. It is reported that when going door to door during her 2013 campaign, Nicole Duvé knocked on a door, recognized the person who answered and then walked briskly away, ignoring the woman’s questions about her child’s case.
Greg will never turn his back on victims of crime. I am voting for Greg Storie to be our County Court judge, and I ask you please do the same.
Nicholas Pignone
Potsdam
