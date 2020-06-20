Nicole Duvé has my support for St. Lawrence County Court Judge. In fact, she is the only viable candidate for the judgeship.
Her opponent, Greg Storie, has made a critical mistake in advertising his pro-Second Amendment status. There are special rules for judicial candidates; among those rules is this one:
(The candidate must not) “Imply a predisposition to decide particular classes of cases in a particular way (Opinion 93-101)”; (from the 2018 Judicial Campaign Ethics Handbook, New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics)
By publicly advertising that he favors the Second Amendment, Storie is sending a clear signal to gun rights advocates that he might favor them in cases to come before him in court. And conversely, he is letting supporters of existing New York state gun control laws know they might not get a fair shake in his court.
Does he like the First Amendment too, or the Third, the Fourth, the Fifth, on down the line? Impartiality, the hallmark of the judiciary, dictates that candidate Storie refrain from telegraphing potential rulings prematurely.
Candidate Duvé has no such ethical conflict. Vote Nicole Duvé on Tuesday.
Betsy Baker-Whitney
Potsdam
