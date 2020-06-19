I’m urging Republicans and Conservatives across St. Lawrence County to cast your vote for Greg Storie for county judge.
Greg is an outstanding lawyer and former judge who has spent his career fighting for justice. If he is elected, he will protect the Second Amendment rights of St. Lawrence County’s residents.
I’m also urging Ogdensburg Republicans to cast your votes for Ramona Breen for Ogdensburg city judge. Ramona is a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg who understands our community and who will work tirelessly on our behalf.
This year, voting in the primary couldn’t be easier, with options for casting your ballot by mail or in-person — right now at the Board of Elections office in Canton and on primary day, Tuesday, at your regular polling place. Contact the BOE for more information about mail-in and early voting.
However you choose to cast your vote, make it count by choosing the two candidates who will bring common sense and north country values to our courts.
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie
Heuvelton
The writer, a Republican, represents the 48 th District in the state Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.