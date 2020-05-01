Thank you for publishing the article “Fighting off COVID-19” in the April 19 edition of the Watertown Daily Times/Advance News.
This timely article documented the experiences of Michael Powers with COVID-19. An Ogdensburg native, Mr. Powers works as a corrections officer representative and city councilor.
In spite of the severity of his symptoms, Mr. Powers remarkably was able to keep a journal by date of his experiences.
Although I don’t believe he contracted the infection locally, it describes his sickness and recovery so well. His was not just a statistics story from St. Lawrence County.
May Mr. Powers enjoy a healthy summer golfing and fishing. Thanks to him for telling his story and to the Watertown Times for publishing it.
Shirley Burns
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.