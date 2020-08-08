Come on Craig Fox; 95 percent of that article (“FunXcape building’s future in doubt: Owner moves away: Watertown Trust told loans will be paid back,” July 22) is provably false.
Slicing your bologna a little thin — aren’t you, son?
Mark Bonner
Watertown
