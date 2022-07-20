Story was disappointing

The recent photo published with an article by Reporter Tom Graser on Sunday July 17th about a Scholarship I created for my Dad “The Jim Barry Memorial Science Scholarship” caused upsetment and distraction to my family who are in mourning at the sudden passing of my Dad instead of creating positive memories.

The story and photo by Tom Graser should have been a positive “Human Interest Story” as it was supposed to be geared towards a New Community Scholarship, I created that will provide money to graduating Seniors going off to college to study science in honor of my Dad, a former 32 Year Chemistry Teacher at Canton Central School.

