Story was disappointing

The recent photo published with an article by Reporter Tom Graser on Sunday July 17th about a Scholarship I created for my Dad “The Jim Barry Memorial Science Scholarship” caused upsetment and distraction to my family who are in mourning at the sudden passing of my Dad instead of creating positive memories.
The story and photo by Tom Graser should have been a positive “Human Interest Story” as it was supposed to be geared towards a New Community Scholarship, I created that will provide money to graduating Seniors going off to college to study science in honor of my Dad, a former 32 Year Chemistry Teacher at Canton Central School.
Instead, readers were treated to a amateur photo where my family and the School Superintendent were not even looking at the photographer. The photo was taken while we were looking elsewhere. How is this Professional?
In addition, my name was published incorrectly after Tom got the information from someone other than myself.
I was never contacted prior to the story and photo being published.
While I applaud Tom’s efforts and I’m not totally ungrateful, I feel he could have done a better job if he asked for input if he felt his information was incorrect or he took a bad photo.
As a former reporter and photographer for the Saint Lawrence Plaindealer, The Journal, Advance News, and other publications under the Late Chuck Kelly I took great pride in doing the Farm Focus, Auto Focus, and At your Leisure Sections and went above and beyond when doing my interviews and taking my photos to make them the best possible so that the outcome would be enjoyable to all.
I was praised many times in the Letters to the Editor Including the time I did an “At Your Leisure” story called: “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The late Captain’s family and Musician Gordon Lightfoot praised my work.
I studied Photography and Journalism at the Graduate Level at Hofstra University where I earned two Master’s Degrees in 2006 and 2008.
I am disappointed that the story and photo were published without confirming the information or leaving out the photo if it was not good picture.
I asked for the story to be rewritten and a new photo submitted but my request was rejected.
I will be submitting my own written story and photo to other Publications so that my Dad Jim can be properly honored and the Scholarship can be seen in a Positive Light by my Family and the Community at Large.
We are truly disappointed.
