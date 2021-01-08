Like several others, I was disappointed when the Watertown Daily Times endorsed Elise Stefanik’s return to the U.S. House of Representatives. Since her re-election, she has demonstrated a singular focus on her political ambitions.
The concerns and needs of her constituents in the 21st Congressional District have been relegated to the back burner along with the pressing issue of a global pandemic. Instead she has bought into baseless conspiracy theories.
Acts of sedition to “play along” don’t seem to bother her even as these acts seek to disenfranchise legitimate voters. I can’t wait for the Trump circus to leave town.
If we were smart, she’d be on that train with him and the other narrow-minded, anti-democratic congressional buffoons who have hitched their stars to his wagon. I am afraid we are stuck with her until the next election.
This should, however, be a wake-up call for NY-21’s voters — particularly its Democrats and independents. It’s time to admit that Tedra Cobb may not be the answer.
We need a strong candidate who can call Ms. Stefanik out on her record and her actions and make it stick. It also would be refreshing to have a newspaper with enough integrity to admit that when it came to an endorsement in this race, it was either duped or made a mistake.
Gary Brown
Cape Vincent
