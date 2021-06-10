On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Stronger Together held a fundraiser at Ogdensburg Bowl. Stronger Together is a local group whose mission is to provide support and accolades for Ogdensburg’s First Responders, including our Fire and Police Departments, and our Volunteer Rescue Squad, recognizing their faithful 24/7service to our community.
The Bowling Tournament was a resounding success of fun and funds! With the help of dozens of businesses and volunteers we raised $2386.00! And that is even after expenses!
Great thanks to the following businesses and individuals for donations of all sorts:
Ogdensburg Bowl for hosting the event and helping us set up on sight; Diamond Auto for donating the Grand Prize; Gerry’s Liquor and Jeff Smith; Michael, Jerry, and Trudy Reed; George Snyder;Price Chopper; Cappione’s of Massena; Sharon Reed;Erin Bechtal Reed; Kathy Sharpe; Tisha Bouchey McCormick; Pizza Hut; Cam’s; Big Cheese; Corner Deli; Cyn City Designs; Cobblestone Gifts; and Gary and Aileen’s.
Also, Key Bank; Melissa Southerland; Patti Polniak; Marsha Hough; Ramona Kennedy; Kathy Lancto-Weir; Stone Fence; Austin Layng; Donna Axtell; Maureen Brashaw; Gran View; The Cutting Edge; Kathy Sharp; Amy Petell; Angela McRoberts; The Place; Hosmer’s; Buster’s; Bayside; Cranberry Bogg; Freighthouse Restaurant; Shawna Mae Charleton; Cathy Parisian; several who preferred to remain anonymous; and volunteers too numerous to count
If we missed any donors, we apologize sincerely.
The event was an overwhelming success with your help.
Stronger Together also thanks its members without whose help this event would not have been possible, let alone the success that it was.
Margaret Ann Haggerty Ogdensburg
