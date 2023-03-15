I just saw the Saturday matinee (March 11) of “Grease,” presented by the Norwood Norfolk Drama Club.
I must say the students did a terrific job as did the backstage crew. All three performances were sold out, and the audience members I was with were really showing their appreciation for all the hard work the students had done to bring this well-known musical to life.
Directed by Jade Varney with six pit musicians, “Grease” took on a life of its own in the Norwood Norfolk Auditorium. The lead singers did a fantastic job. And as this is one of my favorites, I was able to sing along with some of the songs in my head.
My grown grandchildren had previously participated in musicals at the school, and I am so glad I was able to see this tradition continue. Great job to all!
