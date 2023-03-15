No cuts to either Social Security, Medicare

I just saw the Saturday matinee (March 11) of “Grease,” presented by the Norwood Norfolk Drama Club.

I must say the students did a terrific job as did the backstage crew. All three performances were sold out, and the audience members I was with were really showing their appreciation for all the hard work the students had done to bring this well-known musical to life.

