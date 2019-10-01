I am writing this letter to strongly support Sue Bellor for Massena Town Board. I have known her for many years and know what a hard worker she is.
I believe in Sue and have seen her capabilities. She is honest and committed to Massena, where she grew up.
Patricia S. McGrath
Massena
