I am writing this letter to enthusiastically support Sue Bellor for Massena Town Council.
I first met Mrs. Bellor in 1995 when she was my Spanish teacher.
Mrs. Bellor had a good reputation among the students and her peers.
For me, she instilled a sense of excellence and integrity; she always pushed me to do my best and helped me see an inspirational path out of the poverty in which I grew up.
I owe much of my success to the lessons she taught me at a very young age.
I got to know Mrs. Bellor well, spending four years in the trenches with her as financial editor of the yearbook, president of the Spanish National Honor Society and as treasurer — and then president — of the Spanish Club.
Her pride in and dedication to the school, support of local businesses and her hometown Massena community inspired me to do my best and become a better human being.
In 1998, it was my pleasure to garner unanimous support from the yearbook staff to commend Mrs. Bellor with a Woman of the Year award; she deserved that and so much more.
Mrs. Bellor was one of the teachers who always went way above and beyond the call of duty. She gave her students unrestricted access to her to get the heartfelt feedback, guidance and encouragement they may have not been getting elsewhere.
I will always remember Mrs. Bellor as the woman walking into school early with an incredibly positive intent to do her level best, to educate and inspire her students, and to set the bar extremely high for the teaching profession.
I am not surprised that Mrs. Bellor has continued to selflessly give back and set an example for other public servants with time invested in Rotary Leadership and the various boards in town, including the library, museum and, most notably, the hospital.
She may have not been treated with the respect that she deserves as of late.
But one thing is for sure, she has been and will continue to be, “a voice for the people.”
She is steadfast in her approach and has sufficient courage and conviction to always do what’s best for Massena, regardless of any pushback for special interests.
I believe that her common-sense approach will bring together both parties to improve the town and add a better sense of checks and balances for Massena’s taxpayers.
I urge you to vote for someone that supports retaining local jobs, lowering taxes and working together with everyone to move Massena forward.
Greg Cline
Farragut, Tenn.
The writer is a Massena native.
