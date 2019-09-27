I’m submitting my letter of endorsement for Sue Bellor for the position of Massena Town Board.
I have known Sue for many years, serving in a variety of capacities in many associations, both past and present:
The president of St. Lawrence Chapter NYS Women Inc., as a member of the town of Massena Museum Board, the president of Massena Rotary and as chair of the Massena Republican Committee.
All the time that I have known Sue, she has clearly demonstrated her desire to serve our community. She has always acted with a great deal of professionalism.
Sue is a person who takes her oath of office seriously. She goes by the book. And I have seen that if she has a question, she is not afraid to ask or seek out answers.
I sincerely believe Sue would make an excellent Town Board member. I encourage the public to vote for Sue Bellor on Election Day.
Georgette Davis
Massena
