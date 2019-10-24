We are writing this letter to support Sue Bellor for Massena Town Board. Sue is intelligent, knowledgeable and knows how to get things done.
She was born and raised in Massena. She taught in the Massena high school.
She is a member of and has been president of many local and state organizations. She is always ready to step up and help those in need.
Sue has always been community oriented and wants to see Massena grow. She is ready to fight for the future of our town. A vote for Sue Bellor is a vote for Massena.
Gay and John Feeley
Massena
