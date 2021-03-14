SUNY Potsdam vaccine site run very well

My husband, Duncan, and I were very impressed with the recent setup for COVID-19 vaccinations at Maxcy Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam.
After we signed in, a coalition of students, National Guardsmen and community health workers led us to widely separated chairs to wait our turn for a shot. Our temperature was taken and the nurse gave us a shot, which seemed to be very easy.
Everyone was polite and seemed proud to be given these responsibilities. They will long remember this experience of a tough time.
Lois Cutter
Nicholville
