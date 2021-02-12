We would like to say thank you to all the people involved in the COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall on Jan. 30. We were able to snag two appointments on short notice that fit our needs and our plans for the next 60 days.
All the workers there from the soldiers to volunteers, nurses and all involved made us feel great and thankful for the fantastic job they did with the whole process. We were fortunate to get our first shot at SUNY Potsdam and are scheduled for our second shot on Feb. 20. We’re looking forward to going back up there for our second shots.
Dick and Carol Gumpper
Brewerton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.