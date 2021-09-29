Support Ashley as Canton town supervisor

I write to you today in support of Mary Ann Ashley, Canton town supervisor. Four years ago, she stepped up and successfully ran for supervisor during a very difficult time.
She faced several issues that most town supervisors would never have seen. Not only did she take on these issues head-on, she also tackled them with the highest degree of professionalism and grace.
Mary Ann has a very strong work ethic and does not shy away from any issues placed in front of her. Even though the job description and salary say “part time,” she spends whatever time necessary to accomplish the job.
This normally means more than the normal 40-hour work week. She also is actively involved in other organizations that support towns in our area, including the St. Lawrence County Town Supervisors Association and New York State Association of Towns.
The town of Canton is fortunate that Mary Ann is willing to work another four years as your supervisor. She deserves your vote, and you deserve her professionalism and work ethic.
Steve O’Shaughnessy
Massena
The writer is supervisor of the town of Massena.
