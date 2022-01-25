Support businesses adhering to health rules

Going about my abbreviated weekly routine of grocery shopping, bottle return, hardware store, auto repair shop, feed store, bank, diner, I find an array of inconsistent public health guidelines displayed, or not, at local businesses. I favorably and intentionally shop at local businesses that respect the public’s health as well as their own.
A diner that posts a hand-printed sign at its entrance stating, “I pay the fine, you don’t; put on your mask!” gets my business every time. The repair shop proprietor listened to my polite but humble request that since all of us have a stake in the end of the pandemic, “Why doesn’t their business have a sign requesting patrons to wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart?” Her response was that she doesn’t know why but that she’ll put up a sign based on our conversation.
I’ll do more business with them in the future, for sure. They do excellent work and appear to recognize their role in emphasizing the importance of us all doing our part.
None of these businesses should be the mask police, but it certainly seems reasonable for them to help spread the message that we all have a role in doing our part to end the spread of this pandemic. I’ll spend my money locally with them every opportunity I can.
If they support the community health recommendations, I’ll support them. It’s the least we can do!
It is my opinion that it is a reasonable and responsible request for us all to do our part to follow the health community’s guidelines if we wish to avoid more draconian measures such as lockdowns and mandates. Elected legislative leaders at the county and municipal level ought to be speaking with one unified voice, supportive of public health guidelines and not in multiple nuances that simply appeal to certain tribes in the public domain. Unity of purpose is a strength, not a weakness.
David Duff
Macomb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.